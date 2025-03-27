Rachel Zegler is to blame for Snow White box office flop?

Rachel Zegler gets embroiled in another controversy

Rachel Zegler, the West Side Story actress, has garnered so much attention being cast as Snow White - not positive though.

Previously, the Hunger Games alum got backlash for portraying Snow White while she is a Latina actress.

Also feud rumours of the 23-year-old with Gal Gadot (playing the Evil Queen) made to headlines.

Now after the failure of 1937's fantasy film's remake at the box office, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress is again in hot waters.

The film producer’s son has blamed the ‘narcissist’ actress for causing collateral damage to the film with her political remarks.

The Disney producer Marc Platt’s son Jonah Platt took to Instagram Wednesday and gave an explosive reply to a social media user who called his father ‘creepy as hell’.

The criticism on Wicked producer came after he flew to New York to discuss with Zegler her political remarks circulating on social media.

Daily Mail reported Jonah retorted at the Instagram user telling the critic that his dad, ‘the producer of [an] enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line’, had to fly across the country leaving his family behind to rebuke his young employee ‘for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie…’

The 38-year-old called Zegler out for signing a ‘multi-million dollar contract’ and yet hurting the film’s box office.

Jonah outrightly rejected the critic’s claim of right of ‘free speech’ elaborating that free speech doesn’t mean that one may be allowed to say whatever they want in ‘private employment’ without facing any consequences.