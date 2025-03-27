Kensington Palace releases video as Prince William receives new honour

Prince William, who is stepping up in his royal duties following the ‘hardest year’ of his life, received a new honour.

The Prince of Wales currently holds around 30 patronages, significantly smaller number compared to his father, King Charles III, who has over 600, so that he can more focussed and involved in the work.

Now, the future king has also been named patron of We Are Farming Minds, a charity working to support the mental health of farmers in the rural county of Herefordshire.

On Wednesday, the office of the Prince and Princess of Wales released a video of William visiting Folly Farm and meeting some of the Duchy of Cornwall’s young farmers.

“Such an enjoyable afternoon with the next generation of Duchy farming tenants, as they look ahead to their future as young farmers,” the message read alongside the video. “Thanks to @cooper_kaleb and @runcheerfulcharlie for joining us, and also to @vicknhope and @wearefarmingminds for the great discussion on mental health in the farming industry.”

William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall after his father ascended to the throne in September 2022. Meanwhile, Charles himself took over the Duchy of Lancaster.

During the visit, a camera crew from the show, Clarkson’s Farm, followed William alongside the hosts, farmer Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland.

Prince William also spoke to the young farmers and discussed the issues they face surrounding mental health.