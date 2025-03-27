Zendaya’s new role mirrors Timothee Chalamet’s big career milestone

Zendaya has been tapped to play a musical legend after her Dune co-star Timothee Chalamet channeled singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

Chalamet, who is dating Kylie Jenner, bagged one Best Actor SAG award and an Oscar nomination for his performance in A Complete Unknown.

Several news outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed that the Spider-Man actress will be starring in a biopic on ‘60s music icon Ronnie Spector.

Reportedly, the Challenger actress has been attached to the Barry Jenkins-directed A24’s Be My Baby biographical drama since 2020 and was hand-picked by the late singer to play her on screen.

Before she died in 2022 after a brief battle with cancer, Ronnie was an executive producer on the film, which will be adapted from 1990 memoir Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskierts and Mandness, or, My Life as Fabulous Ronette.

According to Deadline, the upcoming biopic will unfold the Walking in the Rain singer’s life with troubled producer Phil Spector.

The American songstress, who co-founded and fronted the 1960s girl group the Ronettes, married Phil in 1968. She claimed in her 1990 book that he kept her imprisoned in their Beverly Hills mansion.

The two parted ways with finally getting a divorce in 1974, and years later, Phil was arrested for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson. In 2009 he went to prison, where he breathed his last in 2020.