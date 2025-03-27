Meghan Markle's online shop sells out multiple items amid backlash

Meghan Markle's new online shop, ShopMy, has seen several items sell out after its launch on March 24.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, had modelled the clothing items in her recent Netflix series With Love, Meghan, featuring brands like Heidi Merrick, Reformation, and J Crew.

When she launched her ShopMy page, Meghan said it was in response to "many" requests for links to her looks. The collection comprises mostly elevated basics in neutral shades, including linen shirts, crewneck sweaters, sunglasses, and handbags.

Lyndie Benson, founder and CEO of Bleusalt, reported that a T-shirt from her label, worn by Meghan and featured on the website, sold out with over 300 purchased in one day.

Molly Howard, co-founder and CEO of La Ligne, told The Wall Street Journal that a pair of her jeans worn by Meghan on the show “sold out within days,” with 500 pairs bought in two weeks.

A spokesman for Crocs also reported a significant increase in searches for the brand after Meghan wore a pair during her Netflix project. A disclaimer on Meghan's ShopMy website notes, "Please note, some products may contain commissionable links."

The Duchess unveiled her collection to her 2.6 million Instagram followers, writing, "Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week."

This launch is the latest in a series of ventures for Meghan, including an Instagram account, podcast, lifestyle brand, and Netflix cookery show, all launched within less than three months.