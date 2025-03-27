‘Vampire Diaries’ and best-selling author L.J. Smith dies at age 66

‘Vampire Diaries’ author L.J. Smith dies at age 66

The young-adult fiction genre lost a gem.

Beloved author L.J. Smith, best known for The Vampire Diaries, has passed away at age 66.

“Lisa Jane Smith of Danville, California passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 8, 2025, after a long bout with illness,” an obituary on her website confirmed.

“Known to her readers as L.J. Smith, Lisa was a New York Times bestselling author of young-adult fiction.”

While the official cause of death was not disclosed, Smith had faced serious health challenges in the past.

In 2015, she was hospitalized for two months and placed on a ventilator due to an undiagnosed battle with granulomatosis with polyangiitis, a rare autoimmune disease that caused severe damage to her kidneys, heart, liver, and gallbladder.

It remains unclear if her passing was related to these prior health complications.

Smith’s impact on the literary world is undeniable.

She wrote over 29 books, including The Vampire Diaries, which later became a hit TV series starring Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder. Her other works include Night World, The Secret Circle—which also saw a brief CW adaptation—Dark Visions, and The Forbidden Game.

“Her novels not only entertained, but also offered solace and inspiration, making her a cherished companion to readers around the world,” her obituary stated.

Smith is survived by her longtime partner, Julie Divola, her sister Judy Clifford, niece Lauren Clifford, nephew Brian Clifford, Brian’s wife Taylor Acampora, and Lauren’s son, Wyatt Nicholson.

“Lisa was a kind and gentle soul, whose brilliance, creativity, resilience and empathy, illuminated the lives of her family, friends and fans alike,” her loved ones shared.

“She will be remembered for her imaginative spirit, her pioneering role in supernatural fiction, and her generosity, warmth and heart, both on and off the page.”

The tribute concluded with Smith’s own words, “Nothing really dies as long as it’s not forgotten.”