Cate Blanchett shares honest revelation about ageism in Hollywood

Cate Blanchett has recently weighed in on ageism and sexism toward women in Hollywood over the years.

In a new interview with Business Insider, the Black Bag star recalled that the career longevity for women was not common in the 90s.

“The shelf life of actresses when I first came on the scene was about five years,” revealed the 55-year-old.

However, Cate believed that it’s changing mainly because of the #MeToo movement and the increase in women working behind the scenes.

“I think that female producers have more agency,” said the Borderlands actress.

Cate told the outlet, “There's more females in the writing room, and the more diverse the industry is at base level, when things are developed, the more exciting it is for audiences.”

Although every industry has issues of ageism and sexism, Hollywood in particular is targeted because “we are a very public-facing industry”.

Meanwhile, Cate previously opened up about getting older in a March 2024 interview with The Sunday Times at the time of her movie, The New Boy, release.

“I do not find ageing confronting at all because that is like when you stumble across a photo of a holiday when you were 16 or one of my husbands and me when we got married,” she remarked.

The actress further said, “It doesn’t produce regret or shame… Rather, a recognition of the joy of the experience, or a painful moment.”

“I’m transported right back,” added Cate.