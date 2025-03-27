Selena Gomez admits making ‘mistakes’ in past relationships

Selena Gomez opens up on 'mistakes' in past relationship

Selena Gomez got candid about making “mistakes” and “learning” from her past relationships, and how she is making her current one with Benny Blanco better with it.

In a joint interview with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the Only Murders in the Building star reflected on past relationships and how they shaped her.

The conversation, released on March 24, came just days after the couple dropped their collaborative album I Said I Love You First, giving fans a deeper glimpse into their connection.

Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 37, touched on everything from conflict resolution to handling disagreements in a relationship.

The singer admitted that in the past, she was more reactive, something she realized she needed to change before she could truly commit to someone.

"I’ve been guilty though to start. I think for me, I necessarily felt like in other situations of mine I was very reactive. I think that’s why I was alone for five years because I really needed to collect myself," Gomez shared during the podcast.

Looking back, she believes that the time apart from relationships was crucial in preparing her for where she is now.

"I think in the past, that’s why I said to him all the time 10 years ago it’s not that I wouldn't have wanted to be with you, I just wouldn’t have been in the right headspace, and I don’t think you deserved what I had gone through before," she explained.

She went on to say that the journey wasn’t always easy, but it taught her valuable lessons. "I’ve learned a lot of lessons and I’ve made mistakes and I just want this to be right. So for me, that was a lesson that I had to learn."

Gomez also noted that stubbornness isn’t exclusive to one gender when it comes to disagreements.

"I think girls can equally want to be right. For me, it was really difficult in the past and he's made it unbelievably easy so that if I even get to the point where I’m so frustrated, he's like very quick to understand."

She credits Blanco’s patience for helping her grow and shift her mindset.

Since going public with their relationship in December 2023, the couple has only strengthened their bond, sealing it with an engagement a year later—when Blanco surprised Gomez with a stunning marquise diamond.