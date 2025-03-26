Chappell Roan spills tea on future plans for marriage and kids

Chappell Roan offered an honest take on whether she will ever get married or have kids in the future.

During a candid conversation on the March 24 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Best New Artist Grammy winner reflected on her life in contrast to her hometown friends, many of whom are married, have children, and own houses.

"I don't know when that's gonna happen for me," Roan, 27, said, admitting that she’s unsure about getting married. "I don't know when that is realistic, if ever."

Host Alex Cooper inquired, "Do you want that?" she responded, "Like get married? Yeah, I don't know. Part of me is like, 'Is it even going to be legal to marry my wife one day?"

As for parenthood, the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker wasn’t keen on the idea of having kids, reasoning her friends’ difficult experiences with raising children.

"All of my friends who have kids are in Hell," she joked. "I don’t know who is happy and has children at this age."

Though Roan remains uncertain about walking down the aisle, elsewhere in the podcast, she revealed that she has been in a relationship for about six months with someone she is "very in love" with.