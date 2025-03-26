Patrick Schwarzenegger reveals family’s awkward reaction to ‘White Lotus’

Patrick Schwarzenegger shares honest feelings about awkward ‘White Lotus’ scenes

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Saxon in the third season of The White Lotus, shared that it was “nerve-wracking” for him to watch the show with his family.

The 31-year-old actor revealed that he might skip watching the last episode with his parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

During his appearance at The Drew Barrymore Show, Patrick explained that his plan now is to watch the upcoming episodes “without them” or “take a bathroom break [if things get too awkward]. The next episodes, they’re crazy.”

In the same episode, host Drew Barrymore played an audio message for Patrick by his mother, “I think every single one you’ve been nervous for me to watch,” Shriver said in the audio, referring to her son’s bold scenes. “You keep saying, ‘That’s not me, that’s a prosthetic.’”

This comes after Patrick opened up about receiving nepotism accusations. “I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is,” Patrick previously told The Sunday Times.

“They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on [high] school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on.”