Prince William named 'patron of mental health charity' as he supports young farmers

Prince William recently met with Sixty of the Duchy of Cornwall's next generation of farming tenants at a special event aimed at empowering young farmers and shaping the future of agriculture.

The inaugural gathering focused on equipping these future farmers with essential knowledge, practical skills, and mental health support as they navigate the evolving challenges of the farming industry.

Prince William, who holds the title of Duke of Cornwall, emphasised his commitment to championing the farming community and highlighted the often-isolated nature of the profession, where individuals can face intense external pressures and uncertainty.

The day included workshops on building business resilience and open discussions addressing mental-health-a topic Prince William continues to prioritise.

As part of the event, it was officially announced that the Prince has become the new Patron of 'We Are Farming Minds', a Herefordshire based charity supported by the Duchy.

The initiative reflects Prince William's dedication to supporting young farmers, ensuring they feel valued, connected, and empowered as they take on the responsibility of shaping the agricultural landscape for future generations.



