Tom Cruise ‘happy’ to be a ‘Godfather’ to Hayley Atwell’s daughter

Tom Cruise over the moon these days as he takes on the role of doting Godfather to Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell’s young daughter.

A source close to Tom and Hayley spilled to New Idea that the Top Gun star’s new mission is “to take care of the child”.

“Tom was tickled pink – no pun intended – to spend time with Haley's little girl. She's the spitting image of Tom’s daughter Suri when she was the same age,” revealed an insider.

The source said that the Oblivion actor “has been a great mentor for Hayley, not just in her work, but also encouraging her to find happiness with fiancé Ned Wolfgang Kelly”.

Tom grew close to Hayley after the two filmed the first part of MI: Dead Reckoning in 2023.

Although the duo rejected any romantic speculations, the source told the outlet that the pair are “close”.

“Tom has become part of their extended family. He's the most doting godfather that a child could wish for,” stated an insider.

Meanwhile, Tom might find his next connection in Demi Moore as they were spotted getting cosy at this year’s BAFTA Awards.

A source mentioned, “Demi is the industry darling at the moment, and she could help Tom restore his popularity in Hollywood, where he's been reluctant to show his face for years due to so many falling-outs.”

“It's no secret Tom can be a passionate guy. But he can be very headstrong too, and at times that combination has rubbed people the wrong way,” remarked an insider.

The source added, “Demi is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood she's pretty much universally loved, and Tom is hoping he can ride her popular coattails back into the in-crowd.”