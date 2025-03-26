Benny Blanco opens up about his romantic struggles with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco is once again sharing a humbling story about his attempts to win over Selena Gomez's heart before they started dating.
During Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, the power couple shared intimate details about their love story while promoting their new album I Said I Love You First.
The 37-year-old music producer revealed that he initially tried to set up the Love On hitmaker with a friend, assuming she hated Blanco.
He said during their hour-plus interview with the former monk, “I thought she hated me. Obviously, 99% of it was in my head.
“I was talking to her and said, 'Oh my God, I have so many good single guy friends… We have dinners at the house all the time. You should come over sometime.''
The music producer, whose real name is Benjamin Levin, recalled their first hangout as he further went on to add, “I wasn't even thinking about anything [romantically with Selena] and we're talking about our ideal date and this and that.”
This comes on the heels of their joint album’s release on Friday, March 21, including Scared of Loving You, Call Me When You Break Up, and Sunset Blvd.
