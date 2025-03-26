Queen Camilla celebrates major milestone after Prince Harry's resignation

Queen Camilla visited the Charles Dickens Museum to celebrate 100 years since the house was opened to the public in 1925 in London.

The royal family shared stunning video of the Queen's celebration with a statement. The Palace wrote: "Celebrating 100 years since the opening of @DickensMuseum!"

The Statement continued: "The museum contains the world’s most comprehensive collection of Dickens’ material, with a collection of more than 100,000 items.

"During the visit, The Queen was treated to readings from the museum’s Patrons, Miriam Margolyes and Simon Callow, who read extracts from Charles Dickens’ letters."

The latest post comes hours after Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has released a statement announcing his decision to step down as patron of his charity, Sentebale, which he founded nearly 20 years ago with Prince Seeiso.