Princess Beatrice ‘turning into Meghan’ in surprising latest move

Princess Beatrice laid bare a rare side of her in the candid essay she penned for the British Vogue, revealing her struggles and health scare before welcoming her second daughter, Athena.

The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have not been one of the most expressive royals, but it seems that the monarchy goes through major changes – especially after the King Charles and Kate Middleton were candid about their cancer battles – others seem to have gained courage.

However, a British journalist claimed that Beatrice is “risks turning into Meghan [Markle]” rather than her other relatives.

Liz Jones remarked that Beatrice’s article “couldn’t help but recall her cousin-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex.”

She pointed out that Meghan has “built her career – both inside and outside the Royal Family – from telling all” noting the Oprah interview, Netflix series and her New York Times article on her devastating miscarriage in 2020.

Liz also highlighted in the Vogue essay that Beatrice, who opened up about her daughter’s preterm birth, is “hoping to raise funds by launching a baby shower collection”.

The journalist lamented over the steep prices of the collection and how it appeared too similar to Meghan.

“This is where it all gets a little too ladies-who-lunch and, dare I say, a little too Meghan-esque. She has ‘teamed up’ with the designer Alice Naylor-Leyland (there are no single barrels in Beatrice’s orbit) to create the range, which includes a set of eight plates costing £332,” the journalist wrote in DailyMail.

“The pair of blue stork table decorations at £82 have apparently already sold out. I imagine the only effect they will have is to make kiddies scream in terror.”

Liz noted that Beatrice’s husband could have help raised more funds by “initiating the building of new clinics, drop-in centres and playgrounds instead of yet another house with a cinema room, bespoke linen sofa and pool”.