Pete Davidson decides to take new romance in ‘different’ direction

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt express excitement for the new romance

Pete Davidson, who recently went public for his romance with Elsie Hewitt, has set different expectations for himself this time.

The 31-year-old comedian and actor is “getting serious” in his new relationship but he has also decided to take things slow, as per a source.

An insider told Page Six, “Pete is all in. He really likes Elsie a lot and he wants to do things differently this time around.”

The Saturday Night Live alum “doesn’t want to rush things and he took his time getting to know her before getting involved in anything romantic.”

They went on to reveal that “They started off as friends and were able to build that foundation of friendship which allowed Pete to see if his values aligned with Elsie’s.”

This comes as a very different approach to Davidson, since his past relationships have caught a lot of public attention.

The actor first publicly dated Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David, soon after which he got engaged to Ariana Grande.

The split from Grande was followed by his relationships with other big names in Hollywood, including, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor, as well as Kim Kardashian.