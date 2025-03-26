Taylor Swift superfan Nikki Glaser unapologetically defends the Ozempic use

The comedian didn't sugarcoat her words during her appearance on 'Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon'

Taylor Swift’s superfan Nikki Glaser is making headlines for her unapologetic statements about the ongoing weight loss trend that has everyone going crazy.

Ozempic – the type 2 diabetes drug – has become a popular weight loss aid sparking debate about whether one should use it or not.

The Not Safe With Nikki Glaser show hostess chimed in with her unabashed opinion on the use of the drug.

During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 40-year-old admitted loving the prescription.

The comedian confessed that she has "no judgement" for anyone who wants to do Ozempic.

The TV personality set to return to host Golden Globes 2026 called out people for shaming those who are using the drug.

The Roast of Tom Brady standout explained that the "shame is only from thin people who want you to stay fat" as being thin is the only thing that those people have.

For the unversed, Glaser also gave her two cents on plastic surgery.

Calling it a "wise investment," she quipped that she will get a facelift next year.