Queen Camilla honours Charles Dickens' legacy with special visit

Queen Camilla paid a special visit to the Charles Dickens Museum yesterday to commemorate a century since the literary landmark first opened its door to the public.

Located at 48 Doughty Street in London, the Georgian townhouse was once home to the renowned novelist Charles Dickens between 1837 and 1839.

The Queen toured the historic residence, which now preserves the author's legacy through an extensive collection of original manuscripts, personal items, and rare artifacts.

The visit highlighted the museum's remarkable journey, having been saved from demolition in 1923 by the Dickens Fellowship and officially opened two years later in `1925.

During the tour, her Majesty was joined by three descendants of Charles Dickens a she explored the carefully curated exhibits that shed light on the worker's life and work.