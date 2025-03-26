Niall Horan shares exciting update as he celebrates 'five years' of 'Heartbreak Weather'

One Direction famed Niall Horan has dropped a major update as he celebrates five years of his second studio album, 'Heartbreak Weather'.

Amid the special occasion, the 31-year-old Irish singer has dropped an exciting update for his fans.

Taking it to his Instagram, Horan shared that he will be reissuing his 2020 album along with some bonus tracks.

Not just that, he is also going to release the live versions of some songs which were set around the time of COVID-19.

The Slow Hands vocalist shared, "To celebrate the 5th anniversary of Heartbreak Weather’s release, a special edition of the album with bonus tracks “Dress” and “Nothing,” along with live versions of several songs from the album, will be released digitally this Friday.”

“Pre-orders for the physical editions, including a special limited edition deluxe vinyl with an additional live track, are now available from the link in my bio”, mentioned Niall.

He concluded the caption by thanking his fans and followers for the love and support they have shown over so many years.

"I can’t thank you enough for the love and support you’ve continued to show for this album all these years later xx”, wrote No Judgement singer.

Horan released his first solo album in 2017 named ‘Flicker’. The pop star have finally started working on his fourth studio album following the third one ‘The Show’ 2023.