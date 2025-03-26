Louis Tomlinson set to blow new flame Zara McDormett's ex

Louis Tomlinson might have to deal with his new girlfriend Zara McDormett’s heartbroken ex-boyfriend Sam Thompson.

Fans have been discussing on social media how the upcoming Soccer Aid for UNICEF match might become an awkward event for the One Direction singer as Sam, 32, is also participating in the charity game.

Some netizens speculate that the I’m A Celebrity winner would be a tough competition for the Perfect vocalist. However, Metro confirmed that Zara’s former and current love interest are playing on the England team.

Even before the Love Island star and Louis’ relationship wasn’t confirmed, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss the potential tensions, with one saying, "if the Louis x Zara rumours are true that’s gonna make for an awkward af soccer aid looool."

"Ooop so louis is doing soccer aid and so is sam Thompson and if the rumours are true that louis is dating zara things are about to get awkward," added another.

Additionally, fans’ concerns about the 33-year-old singer and Sam’s on-field encounter were further fueled after a source told the news outlet how "hurt" Sam was following the cosy pictures of Louis and the Made in Chelsea beauty, seemingly smitten with each other on a day out in Suffolk.

"Sam is hurting after seeing the photos of Zara and Louis on a date," they revealed. "He’s been dealing with the heartbreak of his split from Zara – it’s only been a few months and they were together for five years as well as living together."

The insider explained that seeing Zara, 28, move on so quickly made Sam’s heart ache, but he is focusing on himself and his career.