Ben Affleck breaks silence on Brentwood mansion FBI raid amid LA wildfire

Ben Affleck is setting the record straight about the recent FBI raid on his home.

Earlier this year, headlines of an "FBI raid" on the Oscar-winning actor's Los Angeles house began circulating. Speaking with GQ for their April cover story, Affleck, 52, explained what really happened.

The recent LA wildfires were a catastrophe for the people of California who lost their homes and lives to the engulfing fire. Claiming a huge number of lives and damaging innumerable structures, the ravaging fire affected Hollywood celebrities along with other people residing in the area.

Amid all the chaos, pictures of the FBI raiding the Brentwood mansion of the Argo star became viral on January 12.

At the time, the reason for the FBI visit was claimed to be the search for CCTV footage of a private drone which had reportedly "damaged a super scooper, one of the firefighting aircrafts."

Recently, Jennifer Lopez’s ex addressed the incident.

The Gone Girl alum revealed the actual reason: "There was a break-in of a federal official’s home in that area."

Hence, FBI officials were going around ringing bells of every house there.

Since the photographers were outside, they clicked pictures when they saw men wearing FBI jackets at Affleck's house.

This is how a simple investigation turned into a supposed FBI raid at the Justice League star's residence.