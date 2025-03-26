Kate Middleton takes on big task to ease King Charles’ growing tensions

Kate Middleton steps in to help Palace as future Queen honours monarch

Kate Middleton, who has finally eased back into her royal duties following her cancer battle last year, is now up against a big challenge as palace comes under pressure.

Despite her health battle, the Princess of Wales has been taking a more prominent role as the face of the monarchy, especially after King Charles granted her a major honour.

According to royal expert Helena Chard, Kate’s priorities remain to be her family but the future Queen has not dismissed her destined role as she works along with Prince William.

“Her priority and thoughts are keeping her family well and safe, as well as forging ahead as the relatable and relevant future queen,” the expert told Fox News Digital.

Chard added that Kate is “prepared for the current working shift” especially as the monarch continues to get his cancer treatment.

“Princess Catherine knew exactly what her role would be when marrying into the royal family,” Chard said. “She has all the fitting attributes, seamlessly transitioning into her role over many years.”

She noted that Kate has received support from her family and has learned from the “very best” the late Queen Elizabeth.

The remarks come after it was reported that the monarch puts his beloved daughter-in-law in “high esteem”. Kate is now also the first Princess of Wales in 115 years who will be granted the honour to hand out royal warrants.

The major promotion is a great indication that the King wants Kate at the forefront to make the monarchy more relevant.