King Charles teams up with Queen Camilla to celebrate her power initiative

King Charles and Queen Camilla have teamed up to support her literary initiative, The Queen's Reading Room, at a special reception held at Clarence House.

The event celebrated the launch of a new medal, The Queen's Reading Room Medal, which will recognize individuals who champion books and storytelling in their local communities.

Queen Camilla, an avid reader and long-time supporter of literacy, was joined by her husband, King Charles, as well as the Duchess of Gloucester and renowned authors.

During the reception, Her Majesty viewed the design of the new medal and met with the judging panel, who will select the first recipient, to be announced in 2026.

The event also celebrated the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth, with guests able to view a selection of items from Jane Austen House and the Royal Collection Trust.

As a grandmother, Queen understands the importance of literacy in creating life opportunities. She has visited schools, libraries, workplace reading schemes, and prisons to see the work of adult literacy schemes.

Before becoming Queen, Camilla was Patron of several organizations promoting literacy, including the National Literacy Trust, First Story, Coram Beanstalk, and Booktrust.

The Queen's Reading Room initiative began during the national lockdown when Her Majesty published a list of her favorite book recommendations.

Following positive responses, an Instagram account was launched in January 2021 as a community space for book lovers. Now an independent charity, The Queen's Reading Room has launched a podcast and an annual festival, currently in its second year.