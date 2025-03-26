Anne Hathaway to star in film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 'Verity'

Amazon MGM Studios has set a May 15, 2026, release date for the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's psychological thriller novel Verity.

The movie stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett.

Directed by Michael Showalter, Verity follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, who is hired to complete a book series by author Verity Crawford's (Hathaway) husband. As Lowen digs deeper, she uncovers secrets about the family's past.

Producing the film are Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Hathaway, Hoover, and Stacey Sher. Lauren Levine is executive producing.

This is not the first Colleen Hoover novel to be adapted. It Ends With Us was adapted into a film starring Blake Lively, and Regretting You is currently in production with Allison Williams and Mckenna Grace.

Verity was self-published by Hoover in 2018 and became a New York Times bestseller after being acquired by Grand Central Publishing in 2021.