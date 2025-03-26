Ben Affleck addresses return to superhero movies after 'Justice League'

Ben Affleck talks about 'bad time' on set of 'Justice League'

Ben Affleck opened up about his struggles while filming Justice League in 2017 and why he won’t be retuning to superhero movies.

In an interview with the GQ magazine, the Good Will Hunting actor recalled his time on set as a "really excruciating experience."

Affleck played Batman alongside Henry Cavill’s Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Talking about his tough time on the set, he admitted that he is "not interested in going down that particular genre again."

"I’ve lost interest in what was of interest about it to me," Affleck said. "But I certainly wouldn’t want to replicate an experience like that.”

He also pointed to the film’s creative issues, explaining, "A lot of it was misalignment of agendas, understandings, expectations."

He added, "I wasn’t bringing anything particularly wonderful to that equation at the time, either. I had my own failings, significant failings, in that process and at that time."

The two-time Oscar winner admitted that his own "unhappiness" contributed to his difficult time while filming.

The Accountant star confessed he "wasn’t bringing a lot of positive energy" to set, saying he simply did his job and went home. He admitted his flaw, adding, "you’ve got to do a little bit better than that."

This isn't the first time the 55-year-old artist has shared how difficult it was to be on set, previously saying Justice League was the "worst experience."

Affleck made his debut appearance in DC films as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), followed by a brief cameo in Suicide Squad in the same year, Justice League (2017), and final appearance in The Flash (2023).