Ben Affleck gets candid about his parenting struggles

Ben Affleck offers inside glimpse into his parenthood journey

Ben Affleck is offering an inside glimpse into his parenthood journey with Jennifer Garner as he makes a heartfelt confession about being ‘present’ for his kids all these years.

During an exclusive interview with GQ Magazine, the 52-year-old actor and filmmaker opened up about how his demanding career has consistently taken a toll on his family life, often keeping him from being present for his children.

He told the outlet, “It’s so consuming. The one regret I have about all the movies that I’ve directed is the amount of time it’s taken me away from my kids.”

Expressing his indefinite love for filmmaking, the Good Will Hunting star added, “I love making art. I loved making The Town, but I was away from my kids for long periods of time. There’s little chunks that I missed and that doesn’t feel good.

“I recognized that the most important thing to me was both being a parent and being present, and that for my own sake, going off to Austin or Louisiana or somewhere to do some movies, I was really missing time I could never get back.”

For the unversed, Affleck shares three children Violet, Fin, and Samuel with his former wife and actress Jennifer Garner.