Jon M. Chu breaks silence on Britney Spears casting rumours

Jon M. Chu has recently broken his silence on Britney Spears biopic casting speculations.

The Wicked director addressed the online rumour that said stars like Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter and Millie Bobby Brown might be in the running to play Britney in upcoming biopic.

“None of this is true,” wrote Jon on X (formerly Twitter) on March 23.

He added, “Sounds exciting but have not had one conversation about casting this movie yet. We are way too early in development. Sorry.”

Although casting had not been confirmed yet, Jon spoke to E! News in November and revealed that he was very excited about it.

“I think there’s huge potential about telling a great story, one that she deserves,” remarked the movie-maker.

This was not the first time that the biopic, based on Britney’s memoir The Woman in Me, sparked rumour mill.

It is reported that Britney’s former assistant Felicia Culotta might have contributed to a few rumours when she spoke to a news outlet, suggesting Emma Roberts would be the perfect person for the pop star role in the forthcoming biopic.

Meanwhile, Britney previously gave a hint that she’d been working with producer Marc Platt to bring her story to life.

She wrote on X, “Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He's always made my favourite movies… stay tuned.”