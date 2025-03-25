Bianca Censori makes 'shocking' move to break free from Kanye West

Bianca Censori tries to break free from Kanye West's shackles

Bianca Censori is reportedly trying to break ties with Kanye West as he controls her every move, making it completely impossible for her to break through.

According to sources close to the couple, the 30-year-old architect has tried to distance herself from the rapper but has been unsuccessful on multiple occasions.

An insider claimed, ““I think Bianca wants to break up, but it’s not easy. Kanye controls so many aspects of her life. He wouldn’t leave her alone. She’s been trying to get away, but it’s been difficult.”

While the rapper is currently in Japan, Censori remains in Los Angeles. The couple had recently relocated to the U.S. after spending a good amount of time in Japan.

The couple was last seen together in February in West Hollywood, shortly after being escorted out of the Grammy Awards ceremony.

Despite their togetherness for almost three years, Censori and West’s relationship has often been described as a collaboration of fashion, art, and business.

The pair tied the knot back in December 2022 after West's high-profile split from his former wife Kim Kardashian.