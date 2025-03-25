King Charles, Queen Camilla cancel Vatican visit as Pope faces health emergency

Majesties have extended their warm wishes to the Pope for a speedy recovery

King Charles and Queen Camilla have postponed their planned visit to the Vatican following medical advice for Pope Francis to rest.

Buckingham Palace confirmed it, adding that their Majesties have extended their warm wishes to the Pope for a speedy recovery and hope to meet him once he is well enough.

For the unversed, the Pope was recently discharged from the hospital after a prolonged battle with double pneumonia, which kept him admitted for over a month.

Originally, the royal couple was scheduled to meet Pope Francis and attend a special service at the Sistine Chapel. However, these engagements have been put on hold.

Despite the change in plans, King Charles and Queen Camilla will continue their visit to Italy.

They are expected to travel to Rome and Ravenna in early April, where the King will meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia and President Sergio Mattarella.