Rachel Zegler lavishes praise on A-list celebrity for unwavering support amid backlash

Snow White drama: Rachel Zegler names that celebrity who supported her through trying times

Snow White remake has constantly been embroiled in controversies, be it regarding the casting, use of CGI for dwarfs or for Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s feud.

The lead actress has also drawn severe backlash for the casting of a Latina actress as the Snow White.

Owning her role and standing by it, Rachel Zegler has kept a brave face amid the negative feedback.

In the middle of this chaos, the 23-year-old revealed that she got the support from fellow female workers in Hollywood.

One particular person who stood by her during trying times was none other than A-lister, Ariana Grande.

Ethan Slater’s partner, who herself has navigated through the criticism for being cast as Glinda in Wicked, reportedly ‘reached out’ to Zegler.

The Hunger Games star revealed that the Thank You, Next crooner said, “If you need anything, I am here.”

The West Side Story actress mentioned that the Dalton Gomez’s ex has herself ‘gone through so much in the public eye’ and that she finds Eternal Sunshine singer and her courage praiseworthy.

Apart from Grande, Zegler mentioned that she had support from other women too from the industry including Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Jameela Jamil.