Meghan Markle shuts down critics of new podcast: 'Hard at work'

'Confessions of a Female Founder' in collaboration with Lemonada Media will launch on April 8

Meghan Markle is proving she means business.

Just hours after dropping the first trailer for her upcoming podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 25, with a behind-the-scenes look at her recording process.

In the short clip, Meghan enters her cosy studio setup before sitting down in front of the mic headphones on and clipboard in hand.

“Hard at work or hardly working?” the on-screen text reads. “The former, my friend. The former.”

Meghan’s new podcast, produced in collaboration with Lemonada Media, will explore the realities of female entrepreneurship.

In the teaser, she describes it as a deep dive into “the sleepless nights, the lessons learned, and the laser focus” behind successful businesses. She adds that it won’t be like Shark Tank but rather a “dolphin tank,” a more supportive and collaborative space.

While the full guest list remains under wraps, the trailer hints at appearances from high-profile Hollywood names.

The show, set to launch on April 8, marks Meghan’s return to podcasting after Archetypes was scrapped following the end of her Spotify deal.