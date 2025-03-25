Princess Beatrice sparks nostalgia as iconic brand teases comeback

Princess Beatrice is once again making headlines for her effortless style as a beloved 2000s brand fashion brand teases its return.
Topshop, once a staple for millennial shoppers, sparked a wave of nostalgia after posting a cryptic message on Instagram that read, 'We missed you too,' and We've been listening.'
Though the brand hasn't officially confirmed a comeback, the post-featuring its iconic logos has fuelled speculation that a revival is on the horizon.
Beatrice, who is the eldest daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew daughter has long championed the label.
For the unversed, the royal was recently spotted re-wearing a vintage dress at a charity event.
As Topshop hints at a new era, royal fans and fashion lovers alike are eager to see what's next for the once-iconic brand.
