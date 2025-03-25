Rachel Zegler happy to star in new gig after ‘Snow White’ criticism

Rachel Zegler is all set to star in another exciting new BBC project amid Snow White’s box office results.

The Hunger Games is going to become new star to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story after her new movie received mixed reactions from critics.

Rachel will take young viewers on a “journey to a magical, fairytale castle when she reads 'Never Mess with a Pirate Princess' by Holly Ryan with illustrations by Siân Roberts” on March 28.

The West Side Story actress said, “We can all be powerful princesses.”

“You don’t need a king or a queen as parents, or a beautiful white horse, or even a fancy castle to live in. To be a powerful princess you just need to be wonderful, brilliant you!” remarked the 23-year-old.

Rachel new project came after her new movie, Snow White faced criticism over casting a Latina for the leading role.

The reason is the character’s complexion was “white as snow” which is why it was slammed on social media from right-wing trolls.

Another issue was the comment made by Peter Dinklage for Snow White, calling it “backwards movie”.

The use of CGI for the miners by Disney reportedly prompted criticism from some other actors with dwarfism.

Meanwhile, Disney opened up that the studio was “consulting members of the dwarfism community to avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated movie”.