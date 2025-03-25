Jason Momoa hits major career milestone with recent achievement

Jason Momoa, known for his roles in Aquaman and Game of Thrones, recently received recognition by National Geographic for his passionate work in conservation.

The 45-year-old actor is currently over the moon after being named to National Geographic's "33" list, which highlights 33 people who are making a positive impact on the world with their work.

However, Jason is thrilled that his ongoing work to protect the oceans is finally being recognised.

The actor told Extra: "It’s huge."

"I've dedicated my life to anything … that can help with just changing the ocean. So, I mean, my own personal journey is just to eliminate plastic and just try to get it out of the oceans and deep-sea mining," he added.

The father of two recently got candid about his career career in TV and how film industry has given him a unique platform to "make a difference.

The Fast X star was recognised on the prestigious National Geographic 33 list, alongside stars like Selena Gomez and Michelle Yeoh.

Back in 2022, Jason Momoa was also appointed as UN Environment Programme's Advocate for Life Below Water.