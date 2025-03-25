Jonas Brothers dishes out new details about much-awaited memoir

Jonas Brothers have recently shared new update about their highly anticipated memoir.

Nick, Kevin and Joe revealed a photo of their much-awaited book Blood as they dished out new details about their memoir six years after announcing it was still in the works at the JONASCON event on March 23, per PEOPLE.

After unveiling the book cover image, Nick said, “There’s a lot of things in motion and you know, we had that book ready to come out and we looked at each other and said ‘our story is just beginning to be told’.”

“There’s a lot more we want to write. So, please be patient as we continue to tell this story that each and every one of you are a part of,” stated the 32-year-old.

The Good Half star opened up that the upcoming memoir is “just not ready,” saying, “We’ve got to live some more life, do some more stuff, but we appreciate y’all and your patience.”

The outlet reported that the memoir included each brother’s point of view and experiences they went through behind closed doors from their formation in 2005 to their breakup in 2013 and reunion six years later.

Earlier in June 2021, Joe posted an excerpt from the memoir on Instagram, writing, “The tsunami inside of me built until it broke and crashed through everything in its path… But sometimes things need to break down so they can be built up again on a stronger foundation.”

“As we grow through our lives, I know I’ll always have my brothers, as family, as friends, and as BLOOD,” it added.

Meanwhile, the new memoir was decided to be released by Dey Street Books in November 2021 before it was put on hold.