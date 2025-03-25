Vittoria Ceretti finally addresses her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti has finally addressed her relationship with the Hollywood heartthrob.

In a new interview with Vogue France, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor reflected on her relationship with Leonardo.

“It's something you learn,” said the 26-year-old.

Vittoria told the outlet, “If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed.”

“Because love protects and gives confidence,” remarked the Italian model.

Vittoria revealed that she’s aware that her relationship with the Killers of the Flower Moon actor garnered a lot of attention from media.

“As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’—or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter,” she explained.

Vittoria continued, “And that can be extremely annoying.”

“Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex,” shared the model.

Vittoria confessed she didn’t want to be recognised just being the girlfriend of a celebrity.

“It’s not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want because of the labels people need to stick on you,” stated the model.

Elsewhere in the interview, Vittoria offered insight into how they first crossed paths with Leonardo.

“We met] in Milan… But I prefer not to go into detail,” mentioned the model.

Meanwhile, Vittoria opened up that she’s a fan of Leo’s work and disclosed Titanic her favourite movie.

“Who hasn't seen it? Or didn't like it? It's an iconic film,” added the model.