Prince Harry, Meghan Markle react to 'small win' in US visa case

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's feelings were made clear over the 'small win' in the Duke's US visa row.

For the unversed, the "heavily redacted" documents were unsealed in the US court, which did not mention what King Charles' son put on his immigration form.

It is important to note that, the US think tank the Heritage Foundation requested the US government to release the Duke of Sussex's visa application file after he revealed of taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his bombshell memoir Spare.

Now, Closer Magazine revealed that the Montecito couple is upset by the "ridiculous' hate campaign but also has taken a sigh of relief after private details were sealed in the documents.

The source said, "Harry and Meghan are sick to death of this saga. They can’t believe it’s still dragging on and find it excruciatingly annoying how it always seems to rear its head at the worst possible time."

"They’ve cultivated a squeaky clean, wholesome and responsible image and want to appeal to families and ethically-minded professional types," an insider stated.

The source further shared that the ongoing legal problems of Harry making Meghan "stressed" because she "hates to see him so stressed and upset."

On one hand, the pair is "pleased the application was sealed in large parts," which is a "small win," but the legal troubles "up to their necks" and they "have little to zero control over."