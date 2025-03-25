Meghan Markle hit with fresh setback after major announcement

Prince Harry's wife Meghan hit with fresh setback after major announcement

Meghan Markle's struggles seem endless as she faces new challenges with every major step she takes for her and others' well-being.

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a fresh blow as an embarrassing blunder emerged just minutes after she dropped the first trailer for "Confessions of a Female Founder", set to debut on April 8.

The former Hollywood star's new podcast venture has hit an early technical snag just moments after its trailer was out.

The former Suits star released the video at around 7:30am on Tuesday. Within just 30 minutes of its launch, the trailer became unavailable to potential listeners, dampening the excitement surrounding the podcast's announcement.

Listeners faced an unexpected error message, stating: "This episode is temporarily unavailable. Try again later."

However, fans' interest remained high even after they faced difficulties to learn about the Duchess's highly anticipated media venture.

The podcast will feature Meghan interviewing female entrepreneurs about their business journeys and struggles they faced.

Meghan and her team are yet to clarify what caused the technical issues or when the trailer might become available again.

In the trailer, the Duchess appears saying: "I'm Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today."