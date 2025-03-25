Prince Harry’s cousins steal Meghan Markle’s thunder with latest move

Meghan Markle is set to face tough challenge just as the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, is set to go live.

The Duchess of Sussex – who is currently dealing with some trademark issues concerning her brand, especially over what items could be sold under the label – has a new competitor from within the family.

Despite Prince Harry’s estrangement with the British royal family, the Duke of Sussex has maintained close ties with Princess Diana’s family.

Given Meghan’s plans to bring out a rosé wine, Harry’s cousins, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, announced that they will be launching a rosé brand later this summer.

“There's something really special in the works that Eliza and I are launching this summer,” Princess Diana’s nieces announced. “We’ve been working on a rosé brand called Lala V – it’s a play on Eliza’s childhood nickname Lala and the French word for life, vie. The brand aims to represent joie de vivre – a joyful exuberance for life.”

They added, “We can’t wait to go on this journey together.”

Meghan previously touched up on her love for the rosy drink in her now defunct lifestyle website The Tig.

Sources quoted by DailyMail have also maintained that many celebrities such as Cameron Diaz, George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Kylie Minogue all have delving into the business as it has proven to be “more lucrative than jars of jam”.