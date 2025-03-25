Palace strips royal title from key member after she launches new business

Royal families appear to have a strict protocol when it comes to mixing business and royal duties, given their responsibility to public service.

Along with the British royal family, the similar tradition applies to the Swedish royals as its Royal Court issued an important update about the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

On Monday, Princess Madeleine announced that she is set to launch a new natural skincare line, developed in collaboration with Swiss skincare giant, Weleda.

In the statement shared on her official Instagram, the royal member noted that since this is a “private initiative” she would not be using her royal title for it.

“Our product range will officially launch at the end of the summer and as this is a private initiative, I will use my name Madeleine Bernadotte in my work with MinLen,” she said. “I look forward to sharing more with you very soon!”

Officially known as The House of Bernadotte, the Swedish royal family also clarified their decision to strip the title of the beloved royal for the specific project.

They noted that the “decision to start the company has been made in dialogue with the Royal Court. The Office of the Marshal of the Realm has assessed that this private business activity can be combined with Princess Madeleine’s position as Royal Highness.”

The lengthy announcement concluded, “Since the new business is private and is not connected to the Princess’s position in the Royal House, the Princess will use the name Madeleine Bernadotte in business contexts.”

The news comes as Meghan Markle launched her brand, As Ever, and prominently uses her title, Duchess of Sussex.

While the former Suits actress stepped away from her senior royal position in 2020 with Prince Harry, the late Queen Elizabeth had clearly stated that the couple could not no longer use their HRH titles and end the usage of their Sussex Royal brand for any commercial gain.

It remains to be seen if King Charles or future monarch Prince William would take any action against the Duchess.