Kardashian family in crisis mode over Kanye West's latest antics

The Kardashian family is in crisis mode due to Kanye West's recent controversies.

Sources claim to Radar Online that Kim Kardashian and her family held an emergency meeting to discuss their next steps amid West's unpredictable behaviour.

The family is concerned about West's attacks on celebrities and his decision to feature his and Kim's 11-year-old daughter, North, in a song without Kim's consent.

The SKIMS mogul is considering legal action to strip West of joint custody of their four children.

"Everyone's scared - not just for Kanye, but for the kids. There was real panic in that meeting," a source revealed.

The Donda rapper's erratic behavior online has included inflammatory statements about Kim, her family, and other public figures.

The mother-of-four felt "blindsided" and "betrayed" by West's decision to feature North in his song, a source confirmed.

"She knows Kanye. The second lawyers get involved, he will go nuclear. He thrives on chaos, and she doesn't want to light the match," the insider explained.

As West continues to court controversy, the Kardashians are weighing their legal options, prioritising the safety and well-being of Kim's children.

Kris Jenner is determined to push for decisive steps to protect the family from further turmoil.