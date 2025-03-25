Sydney Sweeney's latest move sparks breakup rumours with fiancé Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney has fueled speculation about her relationship status with fiancé Jonathan Davino after deleting a romantic photo of the couple from her Instagram account.

The Euphoria actress, 27, and the film producer, 41, have been the subject of breakup rumours in recent days.

The deleted photo, which was first reported by DeuxMoi, showed Davino bending over to kiss Sweeney while friends partied behind them.

The picture was part of an Instagram carousel Sweeney shared, captioned, "The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite."

The actress and Davino sparked romance rumours in 2018 and got engaged in 2022.

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, Sweeney gushed about her relationship with Davino, calling him her "best friend."

"I've been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age," she said.

The actress also emphasised the importance of keeping her private life out of the public eye.

"Everyone is always so curious about who I'm with and what's that like, but I think it's important to have something for me," she explained.

"I'm very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me."

However, speculations of trouble in paradise began circulating after Sweeney and Davino reportedly postponed their May wedding date last month, citing their busy schedules.

Since then, Sweeney has been sharing photos and updates from her solo travels, including a recent trip to Africa with friends.

"This was wild," she captioned a series of Instagram photos from her luxury safari adventure.

She also recently attended the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show in Paris, sharing photos from the event on Instagram.

"Paris for a day with @miumiu," she captioned the post.

As speculation about her relationship status continues to swirl, both remain mum, fueling further rumours about a possible breakup.