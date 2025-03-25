Bella Hadid embraces 'little sister duties' during relaxing weekend with Gigi

Bella leaves fans in awe with recent update

Bella Hadid is happily embracing her “little sister duties” amid ongoing rumours surrounding Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

The American model offered fans a glimpse into her close bond with Gigi.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old shared a selfie, along with a mischievous caption about stealing one last item from her beloved sister before heading to work.

Shedding light on to the stolen items, she penned, "When I have a sleepover at my perfect sister's perfect home and have to leave for work at the break of dawn but also have to steal one little last big sister sweet treat aka pair of slides or sweater of socks or a brush really anything to get her big sis inner child up and attemp!!”

Bella, who was named the Model of the Year at the 2022 British Fashion Awards, added, “The thougyt that she'll never know what im stealing (for now at least). Nothing says Monday like little sister duties."

This comes on the heels of marriage rumours surrounding the 29-year-old model and the A Star Is Born actor.

For the unversed, Gigi, who shares daughter Khai with ex-partner Zayn Malik, has been dating the Maestro star since October 2023.