‘Meghan Markle effect’ causes websites to crash as she launches fashion store

Meghan Markle teases that there's still 'more to come'

The “Meghan Markle effect” is alive and well!

The Duchess of Sussex’s latest venture has fans rushing to shop — so much so that some websites couldn’t keep up.

Meghan, 43, unveiled an online shop featuring her top luxury fashion picks, including a £1,068 "Windsor" gown and £600 Saint Laurent sandals.

She introduced the collection to her 2.6 million Instagram followers, showcasing curated wardrobe picks from brands like Heidi Merrick, Reformation, and J.Crew.

"Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week," Meghan wrote over a video of the storefront. The site describes the collection as "handpicked and curated" with pieces she loves.

She further teased that there's "more to come."

GB News reported that within hours, the excitement overwhelmed some third-party websites, particularly those selling tan-coloured Saint Laurent mules that Meghan has previously worn.

The collection includes jewellery starting at £200, with a Maya Brenner necklace named The Happiness Retreat priced at nearly £400. Most items stick to Meghan’s signature neutral palette, offering linen shirts, crewneck sweaters, sunglasses, and handbags.

The shop appears to be part of her lifestyle brand As Ever, which recently underwent a rebrand from American Riviera Orchard.