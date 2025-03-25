Nick Jonas opens up about fatherhood: 'just dad'

Nick Jonas gushes about being a father to daughter Malti Marie

Nick Jonas, who is a dad to 2½-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, shared that he loves being a dad.

The 32-year-old singer and actor revealed that while he might be a celebrity to the world, he is just a dad to Malti, whom she shares with wife Priyanka Chopra.

The Jonas Brothers musician said, “The best part about being a dad for me and balancing things like this work stuff — and this is hardly work — is that you could feel like your coolest self on top of the world, and she just doesn't care at all,” in conversation with People Magazine.

The Last Five Years star shared that what means the most to his daughter is playing his favourite game with her dad.

“She wants to play Moana and Maui with me, and that means more to me than anything else, is that time with her. And just the fact that I'm just Dad when I'm home, it means a lot.”

This comes after Jonas shared a candid glimpse into his life as a girl dad. Few days ago, the actor shared a selfie of himself wearing one of his daughter’s fancy hairbows and clips, while pink balloons appeared to be floating in the background.

Chopra and Jonas welcomed their daughter on January 15th, 2022.