Meghan Markle receives major blow ahead of podcast launch

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has suffered brutal blow from a Canadian journalist and author ahead of her new project.

Graydon Carter, former Vanity Fair editor, has surprisingly revealed the Duchess of Sussex's eyebrow-raising behaviour.

Taking a brutal dig at the former Hollywood actress, Carter claimed: "This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality."

Meghan was the star of one of Carter's final editions as editor of the magazine, in October 2017, which was entitled: "She's just wild about Harry".

The journalist went on explaining Why they did story on the former Suits star, admitting that he initially had 'no idea' who Meghan was when one of his team suggested her for the cover.

He asked them initially: 'Why should we do a story on her?'. His colleague swiftly replied: 'Because she’s going to marry Prince Harry'.

As per claims, when a reporter interviewed Meghan she apparently snapped: "Excuse me, is this going to all be about Prince Harry? Because I thought we were going to be talking about my charities and my philanthropy."

Weeks after the interview was published, in November 2017, Meghan's engagement to Prince Harry was announced in a statement released by his father.

Carter, who was friendly with William and Harry's mother Princess Diana, has claimed that the Duke's mother 'would feel great sorrow' that her youngest son is estranged from his own brother William and dad King Charles.

'Anytime someone comes between siblings that’s a disaster - horrible for a family', he said.

According to the outlet, Carter raised his eyebrows as he recalled the story and said: "This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality."

His new memoir, 'When the Going Was Good: An Editor's Adventures During the Last Golden Age of Magazines', will hit the shelfs tomorrow in the US and on Thursday in the UK.

He has given a wide-ranging interview with Page Six, where he has spoken about his career, Tom Cruise, Harvey Weinstein, launching Vanity Fair's now famous Oscars party and the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan receives new attack days before launching her new project as she has announced her new podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder" despite the lukewarm response to her previous projects.

The podcast, launching on April 8th with Lemonada Media, will feature crucial stories of successful women in business.