Michelle Monaghan recalls being ‘worried’ ahead of ‘The White Lotus’

Michelle Monaghan was hesitant to join ‘The White Lotus’ cast for one reason

Michelle Monaghan, who plays Jaclyn in The White Lotus season 3, had to go through a major change ahead of the show which made her worried.

The 48-year-old actress had to get a lengthy glam process done which the director asked her to do, for her role.

Monaghan revealed that The White Lotus creator, Mike White, asked her to change her naturally dark brunette hair to blonde, in conversation with People Magazine.

Recalling how she felt hesitant ahead of the transformation, she said, "I'm a dark brunette. And I knew that Mike really wanted me to be blonde. And I was like, 'Of course I'll do whatever you want.' But I was worried because I knew that I was going to have to go back to being brunette for a film afterwards. And I was worried about being blonde and having it maintained for multiple months in Thailand.”

The Echoes star shared that she had to arrange for her celebrity colourist Tracey Cunningham to take multiple trips to Thailand to maintain her hair throughout the production.

Speaking of her character in the hit series, Monaghan said, "It was so fun being Jaclyn, because Jaclyn is such a departure from me specifically in terms of look. She likes the makeup, she likes the pink tan, she likes the blonde hair. It's done. She does herself up. And so it was just a really very fun role too, to inhabit."