Kanye West gets into another feud following recent track ft Diddy

Things are heating up now more than ever for music mogul Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, after his recent release featuring Sean Diddy Combs, and his daughter North West, despite Kim Kardashian’s disapproval.

Recently, Carti clapped back at North West's father with a blunt four-letter response after West got upset about him wanting to work with his daughter.

On Wednesday, Carti shared a direct response on X: “YE, STFU [shut the f*** up].”

This happened just a day after Carti contacted Kim, showing interest in collaborating with her 11-year-old daughter.

The rapper shared, “TELL ME[sic] NIECE NORTH SEND ME A SONG,” as he tagged the reality star in the post, which she shared as well on her own Instagram story.

Kanye, known for his fierce aura, took no time in responding as he said, “HEY NORTH YOUR DAD GAVE ME MY BIGGEST SONG AND CO SIGN AND I LEFT HIM OFF OF MY ALBUM BECAUSE OF HIS TWEETS.”

He followed up, “OH BUT NORTH YOU MY NIECE I GOTTA USE YOUR VOCALS.”

However, In different post, Kanye continued: “I HELD MY TONGUE ABOUT MOT[sic] BEING ON CARTI ALBUM HIM GOING TO MY EX TO ASK MY DAUGHTER TO BE ON A SONG 2 DAYS LATER WAS TOO FAR NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME.”

The tension between the two artists grew after Kanye dropped his new track, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.