Kelly Osbourne explains how she deals with ‘health scare’ in last few years

Kelly Osbourne has recently explained how she deals with family health issues after experiencing health scare over the years.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Clarins’ Beauty Icons event in Los Angeles on March 21, the TV personality opened up that she and her two-year-old son lately recovered from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), days-long fevers and breathing issues in late December.

“There’s health scare after health scare and you have to sit there and you have to realise what is real, what is not, what is important, what is healthy, and what makes you feel the best version of yourself,” said the 40-year-old.

She continued, “And that's what I work toward, is always trying to just be the best version of me.”

Earlier, Kelly addressed the scary moment when her son had a umbilical cord wrapped around his neck during his birth.

“I got him out in four pushes. Before we started pushing, he turned and the cord got wrapped around his neck,” she recalled.

Kelly mentioned, “So, when we got going, the doctor was like, ‘Ok, we're going to have this person and we have to do this quickly.’”

“I was like, ‘Ok, we're doing this, I'm going to get him out and in four pushes he popped out,’” she disclosed.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s partner also suffered from health issue in 2024 when he was burned after a bonfire explosion at his farm in August.