Prince William, Harry’s cousins share good news about family

Prince William and Prince Harry’s high-society cousins shared a delightful update about their family as they sat down for a major first.

Twins Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer, daughters of Princess Diana’s brother Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, had their first ever joint photoshoot with including their respective partners.

Amelia married fitness freelancer and wellness ambassador Greg Mallett in Stellenbosch, South Africa two years ago. Meanwhile, Eliza has been with her partner, Channing Millerd, for nine years.

The shoot also comes after the two couples relocated to London, where the twins have thriving modelling careers.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, Eliza hinted that there may be another wedding on the cards.

“It feels as though we're getting married; this is good practice for walking down the aisle,” Eliza said during the shoot while posing with her partner Channing.

“Marriage is definitely something we've talked about,” she coyly added.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer were just five-years-old when their aunt Princess Diana was killed in a tragic car crash at the age of 36.

During a previous interview, Eliza revealed the heartfelt moment William and Harry's mom "protected" her and her sister from a photographer while enjoying family outing at Noordhoek beach.

Princess Diana, known for her extraordinary empathy, might be heartened to see the strong family bond if she were alive today.