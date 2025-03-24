Ariana Grande announces 'Brighter Days Ahead' film screening in cities

Ariana Grande to premier ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ in limited cities

Ariana Grande’s new film Brighter Days Ahead accompanying deluxe edition of Eternal Sunshine album will be screened in four major cities.

The film is set to delight fans in Boca Raton, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City.

The Wicked star made the exciting announcement on her Instagram stories, a week ahead of the scheduled screenings.

The story featured a a newspaper-themed breaking news alert published by a fictional paper called The Sunshine Spotlight.

The Sunshine Spotlight cover story linked to a sign-up page to request information about catching a Brighter Days Ahead screening.

The Eternal Sunshine deluxe album features six new songs: Intro (End of the World) Extended, Twilight Zone, Warm, Dandelion, Past Life and Hampstead.

Intro (End of the World) (non-extended version) is the opening track of the original release, Grande’s 2024 album that spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Both the Eternal Sunshine deluxe album and the companion film Brighter Days Ahead are expected on March 28.